Woman Paints Fabric On Chair and It Comes Out Way Better Than Expected

We love good furniture restoration over here at Dengarden; old boring fireplaces turned room show stoppers, old doll houses that turn into a child's dream, trash can furniture claimed and reworked into pieces of art, and old cabinets getting turned into new cabinets.

One technique we haven’t seen before is paint being applied to the fabric surface of a chair, up until @housetohomey decided to give it a try, and the results did not disappoint.

First off who knew you could do this? And how did it turn out so stunning? Its an innovation to the DIY game.

Starting with an old wood framed chair with fabric that looks like it's out of a hotel (and not a cute one at that), she begins to mix her paint, she uses a traditional can of black paint from Lowes and adds liquid latex to the paint- making it more flexible once it dries. She adds a thick coat of the paint mixture to the chair and lets it dry before adding national coats. The final result is beautiful and just what this chair needed. The original pattern shows through the paint creating an elegant appeal to the chair mixed with the black latex paint it resembles leather. We are utterly impressed!

