Woman Was Sick of Her Teal Kitchenaid so She Decided to Give It a Black Makeover

TBH it turned out really good and it is way cheaper than buying a new one.

One of the easiest ways to make an item new again, it to give it a makeover. If the item is in working condition, simply painting or spray painting it is a quick and sure way to upgrade its’ appearance.

Knowing this, TikToker @mommasitar gave her ice blue Kitchenaid a quick makeover and we’re loving the outcome of this easy DIY project!

To ensure she did the best job possible, she removed and taped over the parts that she didn’t want to paint black and wiped down the surface of the kitchen aid with a sponge before briefly sanding down the surface. Next, she simply took a can of Rust-oleum matte clear enamel black spray paint and sprayed the entire surface.

After allowing the renewed Kitchenaid to dry, she removed the tape, added the removed parts back and showed us the final look and we’re impressed with how great this DIY spray paint job came out and naturally, so are her followers and viewers in the comment section.

We especially love how when she was ready for a change, she made it happen!

