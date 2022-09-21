Woman Uses Lace To Paint Unique Patterns

Crafty DIY projects can be fun but also messy, especially if you don't really know what you want your art piece to look like. However, you can actually use things around your home to create some beautiful art, as this TikToker did with fabric, or you can use items as a template.

DIY TikToker Crystal (@magnoliadesignco) demonstrates in her video how easy it is to create beautiful patterns with one simple hack.

Isn't this absolutely beautiful? Reminds me a little bit of the "Paint by Numbers kits" I used as a kid, as it helped me keep the paint within the lines. However, this hack seems so much easier. All you need is a canvas - what Crystal used here is a riser -, chalk paint, a lace template resembling flowers, and a brush. As you can see in the video, Crystal first paints a base layer and then uses the lace template to paint over it with green paint to create those flower patterns. That simple. It gives it somewhat of a Bohemian farmhouse vibe because of the patterns and earthy tones. This hack is not only easy but also budget-friendly. You can create a lace-pattern template with paper and scissors, almost like creating paper snowflakes. Or you can buy them on Etsy, for example. Regarding the canvas, you can use anything you desire, as well as choose the perfect color for you.

This is such a cute hack that will definitely transform your home.