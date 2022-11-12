Man Shares Hack on How to Get Perfect Paint Lines Every Time

Getting ready to paint `a nursery and your Pinterest board insists you paint a giant bunny on the wall? Your child begs you for some wild mural design on their bedroom wall? You want to create an accent wall with a dark on light color? Or paint a DIY headboard?

All things sound lovely but chances are you are going to have to use masking tape to create your outline so you get nice sharp edges. If you are anything like me you press your blue masking tape down onto the wall being careful to avoid bumps and bulges, once it's perfect you brush on your paint all the way up to the line and wait for it to dry. The second you start peeling your tape off you notice the edges are jagged and bleeding to the surface that you used the tape to protect! Thankfully at home DIYer @nemodernhome posted to TikTok a video showing us how to avoid this and instead get nice crisp and clean paint lines- the way we’ve always intended.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To get these perfect paint lines the man first explains why people like me have been struggling for so long, there are tiny air pockets that you can see under the seam of the tape. His solution? After placing the tape where you need it first use the original color on the wall -or the color of what you want to preserve from being tarnished- to paint a couple strokes over the entire seam of the tape, as he mentions this fills all the open air pockets. After letting it dry then you can go in with the color you intended to use. After that dries pull the tape back and reveal your master piece!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.