Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

We have all seen those gorgeous murals on the side of a building or even in a kid’s room or nursery, right? Those paintings that obviously took a lot of time and creativity, and we always wished we could somehow replicate in our own homes but never had the time, energy, money, or space to achieve? Or maybe you have all those, but can’t, or don’t want, to put up something permanent on your walls.

We get it! And luckily for you one TikTok creator has come up with the ultimate solution to this dilemma, which you can check out here!

Amberly, who goes by PeachXArtsy on TikTok, is quite the accomplished artist. It comes as no surprise then that she is the one who has always wanted to paint murals on her wall, but it wasn’t exactly feasible for her. That was, until she figured out the super simple ‘hack’ for being able to put up a mural in her room, or even change it out whenever she wanted to!



So what is the secret? Well, for Amberly it was Scotch tape!



She just got a few rolls, sketches out her basic idea on paper, then put up the tape on her wall and transferred the sketch to that. Then, cutting out around the shapes so there wasn’t too much of the tape showing, she got to work with creating her wall murals. The paint goes up next, and the whole mural really comes to life under her artistic capabilities. To finish it off Amberly then carefully uses a craft knife to cut off all the excess, leaving only the painted areas.

And that is it! A super cute (and totally renter friendly) way to create a gorgeous mural on your walls! Just paint, then pull off the tape whenever you’re done!

So what do you think? A great idea for someone in a dorm or just a little too ‘much’?