Skip to main content

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

Genuinely brilliant!

We have all seen those gorgeous murals on the side of a building or even in a kid’s room or nursery, right? Those paintings that obviously took a lot of time and creativity, and we always wished we could somehow replicate in our own homes but never had the time, energy, money, or space to achieve? Or maybe you have all those, but can’t, or don’t want, to put up something permanent on your walls.

We get it! And luckily for you one TikTok creator has come up with the ultimate solution to this dilemma, which you can check out here!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Amberly, who goes by PeachXArtsy on TikTok, is quite the accomplished artist. It comes as no surprise then that she is the one who has always wanted to paint murals on her wall, but it wasn’t exactly feasible for her. That was, until she figured out the super simple ‘hack’ for being able to put up a mural in her room, or even change it out whenever she wanted to!

So what is the secret? Well, for Amberly it was Scotch tape!

She just got a few rolls, sketches out her basic idea on paper, then put up the tape on her wall and transferred the sketch to that. Then, cutting out around the shapes so there wasn’t too much of the tape showing, she got to work with creating her wall murals. The paint goes up next, and the whole mural really comes to life under her artistic capabilities. To finish it off Amberly then carefully uses a craft knife to cut off all the excess, leaving only the painted areas.

And that is it! A super cute (and totally renter friendly) way to create a gorgeous mural on your walls! Just paint, then pull off the tape whenever you’re done!

So what do you think? A great idea for someone in a dorm or just a little too ‘much’? 

hot glue gun
Article

Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

ancient toaster
Article

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

brick fireplace
Article

Utah Couple Make Exciting Discovery Beneath Walls During Renovation

window sill
Article

Reduce Heat Loss In Your Home Up to 50% With These Simple Hacks

Wood Table
Article

Apparently, If You Have a Wobbly Table, All You Need to Do Is This

Lemon tree
Article

Lemons Can Remove Highlighter

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

Woman Uses Paper Towel Roll To Create Beautiful Fall Decor

painting tiles
Article

Woman’s Hack for Peel and Stick Floor Tiles Is Essential

cleaning, hand
Article

This DIY Spray Will Keep Creepy Crawly Spiders Away

welcome mat
Article

This Welcome Mat Is a Little Less 'Inspirational' But A Whole Lot Of Funny

cool pumpkin
Article

Did You Know That You Can Carve Fake Pumpkins?

peacock chair
Article

Denver Woman Scores the Ultimate Boho Furniture Thanks to Some Dumpster Diving

mickey mouse
Article

Kiddo Collects All Disney Character Autographs and What She Does With Them Is Stunning

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Woman Turns Vintage Mirror Into Rainbow Art

clipboard art
Article

Forget Picture Frames…Make a Clipboard Gallery Wall Instead

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.