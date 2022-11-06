Skip to main content

Woman Paints Patio Doors and the Difference Is Wild

A small change made for a huge upgrade.

Black paint is perhaps the new staple color of all modern day interior designers, this is because they know how transformative the color is. It can recreate old antiques and bring them back to life, transform a wall, and make any room just a bit more modern. With black being such a timeless color, we don’t see this trend ending anytime soon.

This is exactly what content creator and homemade aesthetic designer @desiraeathome did, she added a touch of black paint to an area that was in serious need of some curb appeal and the results are stunning.

We love the classic windowpane french doors she has, but next to the deep red bricks the off white painted doors just clash. After taping off the windows and the brick around the door she adds a dark matte black coat of paint. She removes the masking tape and reveals revamped patio doors, with the gold fixtures they shout modern classy!

Her commenters are raving about the transformation, with many viewers agreeing on the huge difference the black paint had on the once lifeless patio doors. I think its safe to say she did good on this DIY.

As the saying goes ‘when in doubt, paint it black’! 

