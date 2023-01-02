Woman’s Hack Will Have You Ditching Paint Liner Trays Forever

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As much as I love to paint various rooms and areas in my house, it can also be a huge hassle, particularly cleaning up. I’m not the cleanest or neatest of painters, which often means swathes of painter’s tape, half-folded tarps, and of course plenty of trays half-filled with paint and rollers or brushes.

Well, there may be one trick out there that could help me, and even all of us, skip at least one of those steps, and it is a paint-liner tip that comes straight from Stephanie of House.of.Boggs over on TikTok!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, this hack has a lot to do with painter trays, which I tend to use and toss out without thought. I personally didn’t even really know that tray liners were a thing, though I probably should have by now. And tray liners obviously make sense - you can pour in the paint, use the liner, and toss it, then use the tray over and over again!



But I, personally, hate paying for things that I don’t necessarily need, or that don’t have a lot of uses. Enter Stephanie’s suggestion. Instead of going out of your way to buy a liner for your tray, why not just use a trash bag instead?

Yep! Simply get a trash bag, slide it over your tray, and tuck it into place. This hack works even better if you don’t have those huge trash bags - more like the semi smaller ones that you might use for a smaller trash can. Fill it the way you normally would and then, once you are done, simply fold the trash bag inside out and toss it away the way you normally would!



And that is it! A simple, cheap replacement that keeps you from having to make yet another trip to the store! I love it!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.