Woman Flipped Her Entire Space Just by Painting Window Trim Black

A little black paint can go a long way. We are seeing less color and more black making its way into interior design and home remodels. Just as the rolling stones have put it.. “I see a red door and I want it painted black, no colors anymore I want them to turn black.”... We want to paint it black also.

From ceilings painted black, black kitchen cabinets, a black home gym, to black painted wood fences this color never fails and its transformative effects continue to show up on viral videos all across the internet. One TikToker and fellow “paint it black” lover @lemonleafhomeinteriors posted a video to her TikTok page of the most elegant use of black… and it's on her windows.

To say the black paint went a long way is an understatement, it completely transformed the woman's space!

She chose a matte black and went to town painting the trim of all her windows and glass doors in the house. When the woman zoomed out with the camera the difference the black paint made to her space was nearly breathtaking. It made it modern and sophisticated… yet incredibly cozy.

This might be your sign to paint it black!

