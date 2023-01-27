Woman Ignores Haters and Paints Floor Tile for Gorgeous Kitchen Makeover

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all want to save money on home projects, but sometimes the best route is to do a little bit of work yourself. That's what one woman did when she painted kitchen tiles for a decorative touch.

Painting tile can be a great way to transform your kitchen without spending a lot of money or doing major construction work. So what’s the catch? It’s time-consuming and labor-intensive—and you need to know what you’re doing.

And there are plenty of places where homeowners have found success with DIY tiling projects: bathrooms, backsplashes, floors…you name it!

Some folks had doubts. "Omg, I cringed at first, but it turned out stunning." @emilee

While other DIYers where immediately impressed.

"Love it!" @Vivian Shay

"This is an upgrade to be proud of! Love it." @cheeksycheese

Painting your tile is a great way to save money on a kitchen makeover; if you're handy, it's not hard to do! You can paint any tile or flooring material you like; the color possibilities are endless.

It's doable for pretty much anyone who has a bit of patience and is willing to spend some time prepping the surface (which should include removing old grout).

If you're handy with a paintbrush and willing to spend some time on a DIY project, painting your tile is one of the best ways to transform your kitchen without spending a lot of money or doing major construction work. We love this woman's results and think her tips can help anyone who wants to try it out!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.