Woman Paints Front Porch So Well You’ll Be Shock to Learn It’s Not Real Brick

Looking for your next outdoor project that is going to help make your front yard or porch look amazing? Why not consider painting your front porch and making it look new again?



Even more than that, if you have a bit of skill, why not try to make it something creative, like painting your porch to look like a brick? That is exactly what one super crafty painter did when given the option to give her porch a full-scale makeover.

Ashley Stevens is a DIY’er who takes painting to a whole new level, as you will learn quickly through this video. She has a brand new canvas in the form of her concrete porch and stairs, and the texture instantly gave her the perfect idea… She couldn’t pay to have the steps replaced with brick, but why not paint it to make it look like it was?

She starts by sketching out her brick pattern, painstakingly taking pencil and putting down line after line with immaculate spacing. And then comes the ‘fun’ part, painting in all those lines with brick-colored paint. We can only imagine how many hours it would have taken to paint each and every one of these bricks, and can’t help but admire the persistence!

Then, by adding stippling and dotting and streaks in other colors, Ashley starts to help bring life to the ‘bricks’. And this is only the outer border! This crazy lady then decides to do the interior bricks as well in a different pattern and coloring from the outside, angling them differently from the border bricks.

The final reveal is stunning. Honestly, if you hadn’t told us, we probably would have thought it was real brick until we got up close, and the sheer creativity behind it is just astounding. We also have to give major kudos to the time and effort that went into this whole painting, and have to brush up on our own painting skills so we can try this ourselves!