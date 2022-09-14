Skip to main content

Woman Paints Front Porch So Well You’ll Be Shock to Learn It’s Not Real Brick

She is either a wizard or an insanely talented artist.

Looking for your next outdoor project that is going to help make your front yard or porch look amazing? Why not consider painting your front porch and making it look new again?

Even more than that, if you have a bit of skill, why not try to make it something creative, like painting your porch to look like a brick? That is exactly what one super crafty painter did when given the option to give her porch a full-scale makeover.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Ashley Stevens is a DIY’er who takes painting to a whole new level, as you will learn quickly through this video. She has a brand new canvas in the form of her concrete porch and stairs, and the texture instantly gave her the perfect idea… She couldn’t pay to have the steps replaced with brick, but why not paint it to make it look like it was?

She starts by sketching out her brick pattern, painstakingly taking pencil and putting down line after line with immaculate spacing. And then comes the ‘fun’ part, painting in all those lines with brick-colored paint. We can only imagine how many hours it would have taken to paint each and every one of these bricks, and can’t help but admire the persistence!

Then, by adding stippling and dotting and streaks in other colors, Ashley starts to help bring life to the ‘bricks’. And this is only the outer border! This crazy lady then decides to do the interior bricks as well in a different pattern and coloring from the outside, angling them differently from the border bricks.

The final reveal is stunning. Honestly, if you hadn’t told us, we probably would have thought it was real brick until we got up close, and the sheer creativity behind it is just astounding. We also have to give major kudos to the time and effort that went into this whole painting, and have to brush up on our own painting skills so we can try this ourselves!

painting old wood
Article

Virginia Furniture Artist Does The Boho-Inspired Furniture Flip of Our Dreams

cutting glass
Article

Watch This Gorgeous Stained Glass Transform Into The Perfect Spider Web

Dresser
Article

Man Makes $600 From This $50 Facebook Marketplace Flip

cleaning your bathroom
Article

Woman's Budget Friendly Hacks Will Make Your Bathroom Smell Amazing 24/7

wall lights
Article

Here’s How to DIY a Wireless Hanging Light

mirror wall
Article

Couple Makes Gorgeous Mirror Gallery Wall and We Want to Steal It

shutterstock_31016866
Article

Woman Gives Her IKEA Cabinet A DIY Makeover In A Few Simple Steps

shutterstock_1840796110
Article

Mom Repurposes Old Soap Ends In A Genius Way

shutterstock_1471778783
Article

Mom’s Hack for Cleaning Up Glittlee Messes Is So Simple Yet So Brilliant

old pans
Article

Woman Makes Burnt Pan Look Brand New With This One Simple Trick

shutterstock_2147291377
Article

These DIY “Toilet Bowl Bombs” Are a Game-Changer

blanket on sofa
Article

Woman Turns Her Upholstered Chair Into Luxe Leather With One Incredible Product

empty coat hangers
Article

You Can Make A Rotating Shelf That’s Perfect For Books Or Shoes

diy yarn craft
Article

Try This Cute Yarn DIY For Your Next Craft Project

woman making art
Article

Abstract Artist Makes The Coolest Wall Art Using Hot Glue and Glitter

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.