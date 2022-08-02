Skip to main content

Woman Paints Porch Floor and It Totally Transforms the Space

We are kind of obsessed with this.

Often times when we think of switching up our home’s aesthetic, we’re usually looking more inward, which makes sense considering we spend more time inside of our homes as opposed to sitting in our yards all day.

However, this TikTok user, @theamateurdiy.er, decided to switch things up and gave her porch a makeover instead using a sentinel and some paint and it looks amazing!

Warning - video does contain curse words.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, the TikTok user starts off the tutorial by power washing her porch to get it as clean as possible before preparing to paint the porch. Next, she takes the Valspar floor, porch and patio paint in the color dark kettle black and uses a high density foam roller to paint the entire porch. After letting the black paint dry, she took her queen’s crown floral stencil from StencilsLAB and used the same exact paint type in ultra white to paint over the stencil. To help ensure that she would have clean lines while using the stencil, she sprayed a tacky adhesive on the back of the stencil before placing it on to the porch and painting over it. To complete the project, she sealed the entire porch using Valspar natural look concrete sealer.

We love the completed look of this simple DIY!

Bleached wood table
Article

Mom Shows Us How She Uses Clorox to Bleach Wood and We're Amazed by the Outcome

17 hours ago
tin foil
Article

Teen Pranks Parents By Wrapping Their Entire Kitchen In Foil

19 hours ago
Desert home
Article

West Coast Couple Created a Living Roof and It's Spectacular

19 hours ago
garden fence
Article

Man Shares His ‘Cheapest’ Fence You Can Build Yourself

21 hours ago
wood floral arrangement
Article

Man Makes Stunning Flower Arrangement With a Piece of Wood

23 hours ago
Compact vanity/desk
Article

Every Makeup Loving Human Needs This Compact Vanity

Aug 1, 2022
Faux stone walkway
Article

Homeowners DIY a Faux Stone Walkway Out of Concrete and It’s Genius

Aug 1, 2022
Bathroom
Article

DIY Renovator Shares What Didn’t last With Her $200 Bathroom Redo

Aug 1, 2022
painted rock
Article

Family Paints Rocks for Neighborhood Kids and One Little Girl In Particular Is Fascinated

Jul 31, 2022
couch thrift
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Couch a Makeover and It Was One Wild Ride

Jul 31, 2022
kid with stickers
Article

Bored? Here’s How to Make Your Own Stickers!

Jul 31, 2022
side table
Article

There Is a Speaker Side Table at 5 Below and Everyone Is Freaking Out Over It

Jul 30, 2022
hanging flowers
Article

Man Creates Gorgeous Hanging Flower Garden Using Plastic Bottles

Jul 30, 2022
broom and wall
Article

Woman Creates New Look In Laundry Room Using Interesting Paint 'Brush'

Jul 30, 2022
lightbulb terrarium
Article

Crafty Creator Uses Dollar Store Lightbulbs To Create Adorable Terrariums

Jul 29, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.