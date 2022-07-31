Family Paints Rocks for Neighborhood Kids and One Little Girl In Particular Is Fascinated

When done right, taking a little bit of time out of your day can really make a huge difference in the lives of those around you. How, you may be asking? Because even a small bit of attention and kindness goes a long way. It could be something as ‘small’ as rescuing a bee trapped in a flower, to bringing a smile to someone else’s face.

One kind neighbor decided she wanted to brighten the day of those around her, particularly those who came by her house and checked out all the painted rocks she made and put out for those who passed by.

Sam Bett on TikTok has been painting and putting cute rocks out on her front lawn for… a while now, and recently noticed that one little girl and her parents were always dropping by and appeared to be fascinated by the colorful pebbles.

So Sam got the brilliant idea to add some extra happiness into the girl’s life and decided that one day she’d go out and ask the child what she’d like painted on a personalized rock all of her own.



What came about was a beautifully painted rock with, as the child specified, a treasured unicorn on it. A little mod podge helps seal the paint and keeps it from chipping, and the rock soon joined the rest at the end of the driveway, a little reminder that there is still kindness and joy in the world.



We are sure that Delilah will be enjoying finding her special rock each and every time she passes by, and hope that she (or maybe some of our viewers) will pick up and pass on the same tradition in years to come!