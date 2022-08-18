This Painter's Hack Using Tape Is Absolute Gold

Painting is probably one of the easiest ways to makeover your home that’s not only easy to do, but it doesn’t require spending too much money. From painting accent walls to giving the inside edges of your doors a pop of color, painting is a great way to give any space in your home a quick ‘glow-up.’

However, while painting is a project that’s relatively beginner-friendly, there are certain hacks and tricks that can make any painting DIY even easier to do. Of course, applying painter’s tape around the perimeter of the area you need to paint is a must to ensure you finish with clean and crisp lines, but were you aware there’s another way to use painter’s tape to make sure you have a lint-free finish? Just take a look at this hack from TikTok content creator @comestayawhile. This painting hack is so necessary anytime you opt to do your own paint job!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To achieve a lint-free paint job, simply do just as she does in the video and take painters tape and wrap it around the entire paint brush roller. After rolling the tape around the brush, smooth it out and then remove the paint from the brush roller. All the fuzz that’s on the brush roller is everything that won’t end up on your wall when you’re painting it.

This amazing hack is so simple, yet extremely effective. We love it!