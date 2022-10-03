This Is Proof That Painting Your Front Door Can Change Everything

Sure, there are pros and cons no matter where you choose to live, but one of the pros of living in a neighborhood that doesn’t have a homeowner’s association, is that you’re not restricted to certain established rules and can do practically anything you want to your home.

And TikTok content creator @lucyhamiltonathome took complete advantage of having the ability to do what she wants with her home by painting her front door a beautiful bight pink and we absolutely love it!

No stranger to the wonderful world of color, the “Home Style Fairy” updated her neutral-colored sage green door by painting a bright bubblegum pink and it looks amazing! Not only does the upgraded front door make her beautiful home stand out, but she also gave her front yard a nice makeover as well, by adding faux grass surrounded by white gravel, beautiful flowers and nice bench to sit outside and enjoy the weather reading a good book. The colorful “HAPPY” welcome mat is like the icing on the cake.

We love how she upgraded her front door and yard and so does her followers and viewers! “I seriously love your house,” @rachelschoicebbw wrote. “You did that Lucy!!!!” @bellatodaronc wrote. “Oh I love the little hello on the door. What a way to greet people and put them in a good mood!” @blastycat shared.

What a beautiful creation!