Man Transforms Trash Pallet Into Gorgeous Kitchen Table

Pallets are to DIYers what tennis balls are to dogs. If spotted on the side of the street any DIY lover has no problem crossing five lanes of stopped New York Traffic to pick it up and tie it to the top of their car with shoe laces, or stuff it in the truck and weigh it down with rocks.

Some of the best things have been made out of pallets such as garden fences, shelving, extravagant decks, and lounge swings. Perhaps one of the coolest DIY pallet crafts we have seen is the tables that TikToker and woodworker @morleykert made.

The man found a pallet on the side of the road and scooped it up for crafting! He took it home and brought it into his wood shop where he took off all the slats and gave them a good sanding. He glued all the slats together and traced a large round circle in the middle- big enough for a dining table.

He cut his circle out, and made the legs in a criss cross pattern out of extra rungs, after countless passes with the sander and a nice finishing coat of stain the dinning table is finished and it looks oh so good!

