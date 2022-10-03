Skip to main content

If You Need to Paint Paned Windows, This Trick Could Be a Life-Saver

We had no idea it did that!

How many of you have gone to paint something in your house, say a wall or even a door, and there has been something in the way? Maybe it is a bit of busted trim that needs fixing, some shade brackets you have to remove, or maybe even those tiny frames that go around, or even through, the pane? It’s a real ‘pane’ in the butt, right?

Well, did you know there is a super simple hack you could use to make those panes not so painful to paint? So if you like saving time and hate taping off the glass just so you don’t get paint everywhere, why not check out this cool hack.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So this door ‘mod’ comes to us by way of Christine of TenderWarriorsCo, and was actually passed on to her by another user. We just get to see the results and share them with you all! Christine’s front door has the typical ‘farmhouse’ vibe, white with some framing boards that go across the large window, breaking up the view.

Now, this look might be good for some, but for others, it just isn’t the vibe anymore. But luckily, as shared by user KelseyC, you can actually remove those framing boards! So, to start, you will want to pop out those bits covering the screws and start unscrewing all of the trim from the door.

Next, using a craft knife or something similar, carefully pry apart the frame from the door and you should be able to pop off the entire frame plus the glass pane within. Clip the corners of the frames, being careful not to punch through or break the glass of the one that still has the pane within it. With a grinding or sanding tool make sure that those clipped edges no longer stick up and are smooth to the rest of the surface.

Finally, reassemble everything and give it a good wipedown with your favorite cleaner and voila - you now have a gorgeous view totally unobstructed by those panels! And if you were one of those who believed that you had nine separate window panels, don’t worry… we did too…

white vase
Article

12-Year-Old Makes Modern Planter Using Kitchenware and We're Shook

colorful pumpkins
Article

If Your Hosting a Fancy Fall Party, You need This Pumpkin Napkin Tutorial

burned wood planks
Article

This Furniture Salve Is a Game-Changer

shutterstock_193789193
Article

Mom Accidentally Buys NSFW Wall Paper and We’re Cracking Up

shutterstock_4321498
Article

Gothic Zen Garden Is Everything an Alternative Person Dreams Of

shutterstock_1770900869
Article

Woman Transforms Studio Into a Haunted Magical Library

plant cuttings
Article

Here’s a Step-By-Step Guide to Propagating a String Of Pearls

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

This Is Your Sign to Change Your Cabinet Hardware

dripping paint on wall
Article

Woman Boldly Uses Sharpie To Draw Intricate Accent Wall

shutterstock_1513874924
Article

Run, Don't Walk, To Make This Creepy Wall Décor For Halloween

glass terrariums
Article

This Tiny Bottle Garden Is The Cutest Thing

halloween gauze
Article

If You’re Getting Married Soon, Stock Up on This Halloween Gauze

wallpaper
Article

This Simple Flower Transformed Little Girl’s Room

plastic bugs
Article

These DIY Dollar Store Entomology Cloches Are The Coolest Thing You'll See Today

pool noodles
Article

This Hack Will Help Your Boots Stay in Shape

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.