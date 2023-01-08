Couple Paints Over Paneling and It Completely Transforms the Room

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Paneling is a classic design element that has been around since the 1600s and still looks great. It's a tried-and-true way to add visual interest to your walls, but it can also make your room dark and closed off. If you have paneling in your home and want to brighten things up, here's how one couple did it.

This couple decided to tackle this problem head-on and brighten the space with a fresh coat of paint. Painting over paneling can be tricky, but luckily there are some ways to ensure you get the job done right.

Panel removal is an option, but it can be expensive and time-consuming—so if you want your walls to look amazing (and not just like they were painted by someone who has never seen paneling before), we recommend painting your way through this project! When selecting paint colors for your room, it's important to remember how well they'll work with the existing woodwork.

We love how soft and light these two colors are: one cool tone set against another warm shade will give you a beautiful effect that looks custom tailored for the space.

And folks were just as supportive as us about this couple's redesign choice.

"Wow. What a good choice." @Montrose999

"The whole room looks so bright and happy." @lady71777

"I normally hate to see wood painted but you won me over with this." @peggy

We love how this couple used bright white paint to lighten up their room! It gives the space a new feeling and makes it feel like a completely different room. If you're looking for ideas on how to brighten up your own home, this could be just what you're looking for.

