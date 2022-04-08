Skip to main content

Woman Uses Real Pansies to Make Instagram-Worthy Cookies

These floral beauties are almost too gorgeous to eat. Almost.

Pansies are some of the heartiest, prettiest flowers you can plant. They come in an array of gorgeous colors that just make you happy just by looking at them. But I was only today-years old when I learned that they are more than just gorgeous decorations for the garden. You can actually eat them, and apparently, they are delicious.

Tara Ratcliffe, a popular TikTok gardener, uses her pansies to decorate her shortbread cookies. And the process is mesmerizing. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Her bountiful pansy harvest was first pruned and then soaked in cold water. They were then dried out and dehydrated. While that is happening, she makes the dough for her shortbread cookies. While the dough rests, she removes the greens and presses the newly dehydrated flowers under parchment paper and books to get them nice and flat. She then bakes the shortbread cookies and when they are ready and still warm, she gently presses the flowers in the the cookies. She sprinkles each with a nice pinch of sugar and lets them cool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

She takes an incredibly satisfying-looking bite and I'm just a little slack-jawed at how gorgeous it all was. And if cookies aren't your thing: 

1. I 100% do not understand you, but...

2. They also apparently taste delicious in salads

 I'm definitely going to be making both of these this spring!

Related Articles

lemons in a netted bag
Article

Woman Proves All You Really Need to Clean Your Kitchen Is Half of a Lemon

12 hours ago
chicken nuggets
Article

Mom Makes Copycat McDonald's Nuggets with a Blender and Swears They Taste Like the Real Deal

13 hours ago
man shaving beard
Article

Husband's Simple Trick For Keeping the Sink Clean While Shaving Should Inspire Men to Take Notes

14 hours ago
woman in lime green kitchen
Article

Woman Uses $7 Contact Paper Hack to 'Hide' Dishwasher

15 hours ago
jacob zander at pedestal table
Article

Man DIYs a Flawless Dupe of $3,000 Padma Pedestal Table for Under $350

16 hours ago
bathroom vanity
Article

Woman Captures Bathroom Drawers Moving On Their Own And People Think It's Something Worse Than Ghosts

17 hours ago
tea light candles
Article

This Simple Hack Removes Any Wax Stain Using Stuff You Have At Home

Apr 7, 2022
wooden boxes stacked on top of each other
Article

Woman Reclaims Bathroom Counter Space With Easy DIY Dollar Store Organization Rack

Apr 7, 2022
husband looks like witch wife
Article

Etsy Shop Owners Share Hilarious Reality Of What It's Like to Be Married to a Practicing Witch

Apr 7, 2022
target storefront
Article

Dad Discovers Genius Cart Hack for Shopping With Infants At Target

Apr 7, 2022
woman dancing in front of pictures
Article

Guys Slides Into Designer's DMs and She Ends Up Transforming His Bachelor Pad In 72 Hours

Apr 7, 2022
imago0130223459h
Article

Cabin With 'Live, Laugh, Love' Signs Everywhere Is in Need of a Serious 'Karen' Exorcism

Apr 7, 2022
There's A Harry Potter Themed Airbnb Has a Secret Entrance
Article

There's A Harry Potter Themed Airbnb That Has a Secret 'Magical' Entrance

Apr 7, 2022
teddy bear sitting creepily in the corner
Article

Mom Thinks Ghost Was Trying to Wake Kids After Reviewing Disturbing Footage

Apr 7, 2022
boyfriend organizes desk
Article

Boyfriend Expertly Organizes GF's Desk Because It 'Gets Messy' When She's Sad

Apr 6, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.