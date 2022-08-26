Dad Can Identify Anything’s Official Pantone Color Just By Looking At It and His Daughter Made a Video to Prove It

Some people have a special gift or knack about them that makes them easily stand out from the crowd. For some unique individuals, they can easily remember special events such as anniversaries and birthdays of everyone in their lives or they can accurately guess the temperature outside without having to check the news or their phones first.

Of course there are other special abilities unique individuals have, such as accurately guessing the official Pantone color of any item. Well, perhaps maybe it’s just the father of this TikTok user @crimemime. While majority of us see “red,” “blue,” or “green,” he actually sees the true color of the item!

To prove his special talent, the father accurately guesses the color of a yellow-green teacup planter saying “Ewwww” before following up with the correct Pantone color. Next, he answers “1575” to his daughter’s question of asking him to identify the color of the orange curtains. Afterwards, he correctly guesses the official Pantone colors of a blue chip bag and a bunch of bananas.

Wwow, we’re amazed by his talent and so are the viewers in the comments. “It’s like having perfect pitch but for seeing colors! Cool!” @fflowwiththego commented. “This is the coolest secret talent ever,” @meowolves wrote. “This is such a flex,” @marybeth.cz shared.

Uhh yeah, we have to agree. What an amazing and unique skill to possess!