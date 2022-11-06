Skip to main content

Woman Gives Pantry Doors a Moody and Beautiful Upgrade

Every pantry needs these doors

We’ve seen just about every DIY home makeover but one we don’t see too often is pantry doors, maybe it's because most people opt to have a thick door that you can't see through to hide all their guilty pleasure snacks or unorganized messes.

When people redo their kitchens the pantry door just gets forgotten about, just a plain door on a plain wall, unnoticeable to house guests. These doors deserve a makeover also, which is exactly what @withinthegrove did, turning her boring doors into glamorous pantry doors.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

These doors got the makeover they deserved and turned completely glamours with a hit of serious mood. We love black paint, and the transformation it did on these pantry doors mixed with the cold off set handles blend so well. The frost windows add depth but don't allow you to see through, which is nice when you have guests over. The added touch of the wall sconce on the side elevates the entire look.

Now if you don’t want people taking your sneaky late night dark chocolate bars you stash in the pantry, maybe stick with the plain door that just blends into the wall, or find a better stash spot, because these pantry doors are inviting to anyone who walks by. 

