Woman Makes Gorgeous Fall Garland Out of Paper Bags

This is a lot cooler looking than the stuff at the craft store.

Fall is only a few weeks away, but people all over social media are anxiously welcoming the cooler weather, pumpkin flavoring, and all the beautiful warm red, orange and brown colors associated with autumn. And one thing everyone is doing to show their appreciation of the fall season is decorating their home with the cutest fall décor.

From decorating their homes with the typical Halloween and fall décor such as pumpkins and skulls to opting for the unique, yet appropriate gnome decorations, fall lovers everywhere have got a bit of head start with setting up their home space for fall. And this latest home DIY decoration from TikTok content creator Ashley of @modernglamhome is something that we recently came across and instantly fell in love with!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create this beautiful fall garland, Ashley gathered quite a few brown paper bags and used a pencil to draw leaves of different shapes on each bag before cutting the leaf design. Next, she hot glued the cut leaves onto the trigs of a tree branch before completing the fall garland and displaying it on her fireplace mantle.

Like many of her followers in the comments, we love the finished look! It’s so cute, simple, resourceful and perfect for the fall season! 

