Crafter DIYs Cutest Paper Flower Out Of Just a Coffee Filter

Are you an arts and crafts person, or just someone who likes to dabble in a few artistic side projects here and there? Maybe you’re an avid scrapbooker or decorator looking for cheap and simple ways to add a little cuteness to your home. Either way, we get you! We love searching out and finding those hidden gems on the internet, small projects we can do with very little prep or surprising items!

So, check out this crazy cool craft that you can do with very little know how and without having to go to the store!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Kat with The_Vintage_Journal is the one creator we are focusing on today. The best thing about this craft, beyond the fact that you could use it for anything from journaling to a little extra decoration, is the fact that you need very little to put it together. Even inexperienced crafters can do this after just a few minutes of practice and all you need is some coffee filters, a pair of scissors, and a little bit of glue.

Following Kat’s steps you’ll punch out a super small flower from craft paper (something that will fit at the ‘center’ of your flower), then slowly cut the coffee filter in a spiral pattern. This action is followed up by gluing one end of the spiral down, then carefully folding the spiraled coffee filter, overlapping each section, gluing here and there as you go.

What you eventually wind up with is the cutest little carnation-like flower, so full and fluffy it looks like it will simply pop off the page at any moment. You can leave it like this, or snip the edges a little bit to give it a slightly more ragged and realistic look. Brush some color along the edges and you’re done!

We can totally see making a bouquet or centerpiece of flowers using this technique, and can’t wait to see what ideas you can come up with!