New Yorker Takes Trash and Turns It Into 'Flintstone Inspired' Furniture Treasure

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I cannot count the number of times that I have seen something online, some piece of furniture or something similar, that I fell in love with but just was a bit out of my price range. Or maybe I saw it, and I thought it was kind of cool looking, but it was also a little too unusual to justify spending money on.

But as TikTok creator Preston Perezz explains, you can like something without having to buy it - just make it yourself the way he did with this paper mache-covered, Flintstone-inspired shelving unit he made from trash materials!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To start this off, Preston apparently recently saw a video of someone else duping this same unusual piece of furniture but still using some higher-quality materials. So he decided why not do the same thing, but using something a little less high-end… He heads out to the street to grab some cardboard just for the structure and finds some… pretty much instantly.

From there, he drags everything back, then creates the basic shape of the shelf that he wants, complete with various cutouts for the shelves themselves. You can already tell that this piece is going to be interesting just from the first glance at this sort of mock-up. Next, some regular duct tape is added for extra form as well as stability, especially where the edges of the cardboard meet up.

Once a bit more solid, Preston is able to then smear on the plaster of Paris, which helps give it a more rock-like texture, and a solid-looking appearance. After several coats, and a period where the whole thing is allowed to fully dry, and the final result is… to be honest, better than I could have imagined!

This will for sure be on my list of things that I will be trying out for my own home in the near future!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.