Woman Breaks Down How to Go Completely Paper-Towel Free

When it comes to paper towels, I’ve honestly never really thought too much. I mean, I buy them at the store whenever I run out, see them being used endlessly and tossed in the trash anytime there’s a mess, kitchen accident, or I have friends over, but even then the sheer amount of waste wasn’t something that quite made its way into my thoughts. But the sad truth is, that is a ton of paper being wasted - and for what?



Luckily Sarah Robertson Barnes over on TikTok has a great solution to your waste-free woes that can take you from tossing paper towels to never having to buy another pack again!

I personally love making swaps that are easier for me - it makes me far more likely to stick with said swaps. Even better if they are cheap, or at least cheap enough that swapping won’t break the bank. And Sarah’s swap hits both of those points!

So toss out your old paper towels (or stop buying new ones in any case), and instead start making yourself a collection of tea towels. You can find a ton at thrift stores for extremely cheap and they’re easily reusable for years to come! All you have to do is use them and chuck them in your wash before using them again. Now, I know that is an extra step rather than just tossing a paper towel in the trash - but if you have enough tea towels and cloth napkins it should never be an issue washing a few at a time.

Now, Sarah does say that particular towels are better for some tasks than others. You’ll want to choose darker colored or patterned towels for things like cast iron skillets and heavy duty cleaning as they’ll hide spots and stains on the fabric better, and you’ll want to do things like mark an ‘x’ on towels that you use for particularly… nasty jobs. Aka cleaning the dog’s face after it makes a mess of drinking water, or cleaning bathrooms, etc.

Otherwise, just use the fabric towels as you would paper ones, and enjoy the swap and your less wasteful life!



