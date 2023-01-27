Woman Shares Genius Hacks Using a Paper Towel Holder

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

So, is there anyone else out there that gets overly excited and anxious to try the simple hacks that you come across on TikTok or is it just me?

Recently, I found this quick video from TikTok user @marilyn.2685 showing how a paper towel holder can be used in so many different ways around your home to create more organization and make your life easier.

I never thought to use a paper towel holder for nothing other than simply holding paper towels, but clearly, the options are endless! As you can see in the video, she used her paper towel holder on different occasions to store toilet paper, bracelets, hats and scrunchies. While that’s a lot of different uses for that single household product, I’m sure you’ll be able to find other uses for it as well.

What makes this hack even better is that paper towel holders are generally quite inexpensive and are practically in stock on many store shelves. However, I have a strong feeling that after this video, paper towel holder sales are about to skyrocket — these hacks are simply genius!

