Skip to main content

Woman Comes Up With Absolutely Genius Way to Store Paper Towels

So. Freaking. Smart.

Paper towels are perhaps one of the most difficult items to store- especially if you live in a small space- they are big, bulky, and often are bought in packs that contain many of them.

Stacking them on the fridge is creates an eyesore, placing them on a shelf in the pantry eats up room and stashing them out in the garage is inconvenient and could lead to you have to shuffle out there in you slippers at 6:00 a.m. to get a roll after you spill your morning coffee. Thankfully @littlesuburbanfarmhouse showed off her genius method of storing paper towels.

 WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create this paper towel holder she starts by adding four door hooks to the inside of her pantry door- two on the bottom and two on the top. She then uses bungee cords that stretch from the bottom hooks to the top, that once stretched still have enough play in them to fit a paper towel roll. Starting at the bottom she begins stacking the paper towels behind the bungee cords one on top of another.

This idea is brilliant, she made a space usable that was not previously and cracked the code on storing paper towels!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Entry Way
Article

Husband Transforms Wife’s Hated Hallway Closet Into an Adorable Entryway Nook

Wreath diy
Article

Woman’s DIY Anthropologie Christmas Wreath Dupe Costs a Fraction Of the Price

chair
Article

Woman Brings Life Back to a Miserable Vintage Chair

Mop
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Clean Your Cabinets

Xmas
Article

This Easy Winter DIY Decor Is Modern Yet Charming

Renovation
Article

Women Transform Rotting Sunroom Into a Relaxing Oasis

Thanksgiving
Article

This Dollar Store DIY Thanksgiving Centerpiece Will Blow Your Guests Away Without Blowing Your Budget

Slat Wall
Article

This Slat Wall Looks Like a Million Bucks But Only Cost $37

Wreath
Article

Woman Transforms Hula-Hoop Into Elegant Christmas Decoration

Xmas lights
Article

Woman’s Christmas Lawn Decoration Only Cost $5 to DIY

Plants
Article

Plant Obsessed Wife Challenges Husband to Find the New Plant She Snagged

Cabin
Article

Man Creates DIY Headboard That Gives Off Modern Cabin Vibes

Marble Flooring
Article

Woman Creates Gorgeous Marble Wall Using a Sock

architecture salvage
Article

NC Woman Takes Us Through Architectural Salvage Store And We Have To Visit!

string of tinsel
Article

This Dollar Tree Gift Box Idea Is Christmas Décor Goals

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.