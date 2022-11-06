Woman Comes Up With Absolutely Genius Way to Store Paper Towels

Paper towels are perhaps one of the most difficult items to store- especially if you live in a small space- they are big, bulky, and often are bought in packs that contain many of them.

Stacking them on the fridge is creates an eyesore, placing them on a shelf in the pantry eats up room and stashing them out in the garage is inconvenient and could lead to you have to shuffle out there in you slippers at 6:00 a.m. to get a roll after you spill your morning coffee. Thankfully @littlesuburbanfarmhouse showed off her genius method of storing paper towels.

To create this paper towel holder she starts by adding four door hooks to the inside of her pantry door- two on the bottom and two on the top. She then uses bungee cords that stretch from the bottom hooks to the top, that once stretched still have enough play in them to fit a paper towel roll. Starting at the bottom she begins stacking the paper towels behind the bungee cords one on top of another.

This idea is brilliant, she made a space usable that was not previously and cracked the code on storing paper towels!

