The Secret to This Couple’s Marriage? Side-By-Side Living Rooms

One for him, one for her.

Just because you are married and are in love doesn't mean you have to do everything together with your spouse. Having some alone time is so important, that's why some hubbies get their own man cave closet. But if this isn't an option in your home, you just have to find other ways to co-exist.

This TikTok account @the_female13 came up with a genius idea to survive football season and still manage to control what wifey wants to watch on TV. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Forget separate bedrooms, this right here seems to really be the key to a happy marriage. 

If your living room is big enough, this certainly is an option to split it into two sections; which include a seating area made with a few sofas, a coffee table, a TV stand, and of course a TV. The best part is this setup is so spacious, it can be divided by a dining set. You could also add curtains to each side for a little more privacy or to dim the noise a bit, especially watching a sports game. But the creator mentioned in her comments section, that her husband is clinically considered deaf and she usually mutes his TV and just leaves closed captions on for him. 

Even though her husband is deaf and this setup is great for them to keep their independence, some TikTokers were questioning how they define a relationship or better yet a marriage. When it comes to marriage, opinions are always split and this setup might not be for everyone, but one thing is certain, the TV will never be a reason for them to fight.

I think this is a great solution.

