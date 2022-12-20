Parents Ring Doorbells Up for Each of Their Kid’s Bedrooms

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a parent, you know how challenging life can be, especially if you have more than one kiddo. That's why creating helpful hints around the house can make a big difference, such as spray-painting a kitchen cabinet to let your kids know, where the cereal is stored. Or installing gadgets in a big house, so you don't have to scream your lungs out for your kids to come downstairs.

Meet TikTok creator Averi Pressler who installed doorbells in each of her kiddos' rooms, so they know to come downstairs when they hear it ring. Let's see how and if it works.

Seriously genius!

As you can see in the video, Averi has three doorbells - from the brand Philips - installed in the kitchen, and the doorbell chime in each of her kiddos' rooms. The kids know that whenever their parents ring them, they have to come downstairs. Since the doorbells don't have any name tags, I'd assume Averi just knows which one is for which kid.

It makes life so much easier, I bet!

And the kids seem to love it too!

TikTok loved that idea as well, of course.

As TikToker @lricc5606 wrote,

"My mom yelled so the whole neighborhood knew it was dinner time."

Yes, the good old days. I experienced the same! That's what happens when you grew up back in the day.

Another TikToker (@daphnerhinier) commented,

"We text."



That is also a solution if the kids are old enough to have cell phones.

And TikToker @oliro27 posted,

"This is absolutely the most genius thing I have seen today!"



Agreed!

