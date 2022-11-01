Skip to main content

Watch This Woman’s Apartment Get the Pastel Makeover of Her Dreams

It looks so dreamy!

The fun part about adulting is we can finally decide how our home should look like. We can pick the color of the paint, wallpaper, art, and furniture. We can also pick a theme - like retro-boho - as this TikToker did with her kitchen and entire apartment. 

And if we have money, we can hire interior designer Dani Klaric (@daniklaric) who transformed her client's apartment into something heaven-like, as she shares in her video. 

Oh my! It looks stunning. It reminds me of cotton candy, mixed with My Little Pony meets Marie Antoinette. This is exactly what the client wanted; girly eclectic, as well as whimsical and art deco! I'd say mission accomplished. Such a cool concept!

As you can see in the video, the apartment is huge, with an open kitchen, living room area, office, bedroom, and lots of windows. It also seems to be high up in a skyscraper. The client even has a portrait of herself, which is the first thing you'd see entering this place, as it is hanging in the hallway. That way she'll never be forgotten when people exit her place. Genius!

It's hard to miss that the color scheme is pastel and every room has a different theme with a different color, as well as art and wallpaper. So unique!

The bedroom has a lot of vintage items and a French cottage aesthetic. It is elegant, cozy, romantic, and just perfect to set the mood. The office is whimsical, yet cozy and the living room and kitchen area are fun art-deco, perfect to host some friends.

My favorite is the cotton candy ceiling in the living room, which resembles the sky and looks like the sunset in Southern California.  Another cool part of the living room is the wall with the candy hearts. 

I would love to move into this place!

