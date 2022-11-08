Watch This Interior Designer Change the Color of a Thrifted McDonald’s Sign to a Chic Pastel

It looks so much better!

It seems as if people these days collect anything they find. Whether that's for personal use or for a job - especially as an interior designer - thrifty gems are always a hit. And oftentimes, what has been found at a thrift store can be glammed up to make it even better.

TikToker and interior designer Bridgette (@itsbridgettebitch) knows that and as she shares in her video, this thrifty find is getting a pastel makeover.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I love the color upgrade! This pastel-pink McDonald's sign would fit perfectly in this pastel dream of an apartment.

Am I right?

Her caption is fitting too, as it reads,

"Someone tell @mcdonalds they need to rebrand to a pink arch and have a mcdisco meal."

As you can see, Bridgette paints it over in a pastel pink and adds some peel-and-stick disco paneling to the back, and there you have it, the McDisco.

However, she changed it now - as you can see in this video - where she took the back piece off, and just hung the M on a green accent wall. I like this version so much better and can totally see a pink-with-green kind of vibe for McDonald's, almost like the interior of the Beverly Hills Hotel.

According to the comments section, the TikTok community also agrees the new version is better. However, there were a few die-hard McDonald's fans, who said that the yellow-red is just OG.

Sometimes a change can be good though.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.