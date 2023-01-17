New Home Owner Enlists Help of Pups to “Decorate” Walkway

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

For many people, our pets are practically our families. We consider them when planning our family vacations, include them in our family portraits and ensure they’re always well taken care of and in return they give us their unconditional love and loyalty. So, it makes sense why many families honor their precious pets in different ways to showcase their love of their fur babies.

Such is the case with TikTok user @concretevids. They recently uploaded an adorable video that has pet lovers across TikTok in awe over their recent home project that enlisted the help of their pups. This idea is such a great way to keep your pup’s memory alive fur-ever (see what we did there?)

How cute is this?! Rather than lay down the fresh concrete and have their pups completely avoid it walking on it in order to keep a smooth and new appearance, they had their pups purposely walk down the concrete walkway to ensure their paw prints will last a lifetime at their home.

Much like their followers and viewers in the comment section, we love this idea! The walkway to their home is now going to be one of the cutest walkways on the block.

