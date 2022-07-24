Skip to main content

Gardener’s Hack for Planting Peas Is Perfect

Honestly, we bet this would work for other seedlings too!

Have you ever tried to grow veggies? Maybe a few beans or some tomatoes? If you’ve done any sort of gardening then those are likely the first plants that you tried to raise yourself, but today we will be talking about another vegetable - peas!

Spring peas are a wonderful addition to any garden (or meal) but we can always use a few handy hacks to make growing them just a little bit easier. Thankfully one TikTok creator has just the thing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Terra of FarmishTerra is another gardener who loves peas, and because she loves them, she’s shared with us a few of her favorite pea-planting hacks to make it a little easier for us to grow them as well.

She starts off with creating tiny divots using an ordinary cupcake tin, which appears to be the perfect depth for the seedlings to start off in. Terra also recommends soaking the seeds in warm water overnight as this will jumpstart the germination process, allowing them to grow faster, stronger, and healthier.

With your small hole dug and seeds soaked, just toss one pea pod into each of your holes, cover them up, and wait one to two weeks! You should see tiny pea sprouts shooting up and through the dirt in that time, but make sure you are lightly watering every few days (more in extreme heat) and that they are getting enough sun.

This idea is also great for those who are planting in smaller spaces, as Terra assures us that it works for the square foot gardening method and that she (backed up by others in the comment section) have been doing it for years. So, if you have a little space and a few peas to plant, try this hack out and let us know how it goes! 

succulent terrarium
Article

Nashville Creator Transforms Sidetable Into a Gorgeous Terrariums and Anyone Can Do It Too

18 minutes ago
cleaning dust
Article

This UK Woman's Elixir Is a Sure-Fire Dust Repellant

1 hour ago
garden house
Article

Man Transforms Old Garage Into Gardenhouse and the Results Are Stunning

23 hours ago
secret room
Article

Dad’s Secret Man Cave Is Hidden In Plain Site

Jul 23, 2022
Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Bohemian Plant Mom Shares Genius Hack So You Can Still Use Cute Plant Pots Without Drainage Holes

Jul 22, 2022
Tree stump
Article

Mom Repurposes Neighbor’s Cut-Down Tree and You Won’t Believe What She Made

Jul 22, 2022
Lavender
Article

Woman Claims This DIY Lavender Water Gets Rid of Roaches For Good

Jul 22, 2022
air conditioning units
Article

Texas Handyman Shows Us Easy Hack To Properly Care For Our A/C Units

Jul 22, 2022
Folding clothes
Article

Arizona Mom Shares Perfect Moving Hack That Will Make Moving (And Life) Much Easier

Jul 22, 2022
target storefront
Article

Florida Woman Shares Target Hack That Can Save Money Everytime You Use It

Jul 22, 2022
Laundry
Article

Florida Mom Shares Genius Laundry Hack If You Hate Folding Clothes

Jul 22, 2022
indoor tent
Article

Woman Makes Adult ‘Chill Tent’ and Everyone Wants One

Jul 22, 2022
cleaning your bathroom
Article

You Can Clean Your Entire Bathroom With Just These Two Products

Jul 22, 2022
coffee table
Article

Woman Makes $400 Kirkland Coffee Table Dupe At Home For Way Less

Jul 22, 2022
shutterstock_258188981
Article

Couple Adds Ceramic Mourning Doves To New House For the Sweetest Reason

Jul 22, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.