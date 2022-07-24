Gardener’s Hack for Planting Peas Is Perfect

Have you ever tried to grow veggies? Maybe a few beans or some tomatoes? If you’ve done any sort of gardening then those are likely the first plants that you tried to raise yourself, but today we will be talking about another vegetable - peas!

Spring peas are a wonderful addition to any garden (or meal) but we can always use a few handy hacks to make growing them just a little bit easier. Thankfully one TikTok creator has just the thing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Terra of FarmishTerra is another gardener who loves peas, and because she loves them, she’s shared with us a few of her favorite pea-planting hacks to make it a little easier for us to grow them as well.

She starts off with creating tiny divots using an ordinary cupcake tin, which appears to be the perfect depth for the seedlings to start off in. Terra also recommends soaking the seeds in warm water overnight as this will jumpstart the germination process, allowing them to grow faster, stronger, and healthier.

With your small hole dug and seeds soaked, just toss one pea pod into each of your holes, cover them up, and wait one to two weeks! You should see tiny pea sprouts shooting up and through the dirt in that time, but make sure you are lightly watering every few days (more in extreme heat) and that they are getting enough sun.

This idea is also great for those who are planting in smaller spaces, as Terra assures us that it works for the square foot gardening method and that she (backed up by others in the comment section) have been doing it for years. So, if you have a little space and a few peas to plant, try this hack out and let us know how it goes!