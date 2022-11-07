Skip to main content

Is This DIY Orbeez Candle Cute and Weird or Just…Weird?

Honestly, it's kind of fifty-fifty?

So most of us by now know what Orbeez is. If you aren’t as familiar, then for a quick run down they are tiny colored gel beads that swell up when they come in contact with water, forming larger jelly-like beads that are super fun to play with for kids of all ages.

Well, we might just have another use for them that goes way beyond playing, and could really take your candle game to a whole new level! It could also just be a bit too weird for your tastes, which we totally get as well!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So this DIY comes to us by way of Foton Candle, a shop that makes ‘pearled’ candles. Foton ‘pearls’ are essentially tiny wax beads that can be used in the place of candles and have the added benefits of being all-natural while also burning far more cleanly. However, they don’t look like your traditional candle, so they can still look a little ‘odd’.

The creator in this video decides to pair some pearled candle beads with Orbeez to create some fall decor that falls on the border between totally awesome and a bit too weird for some people. She starts by grabbing a glass vase and adding her clear Orbeez, then a few faux leaves and other decorations in gorgeous Fall colors.

Next, she adds water to the vase, filling it up to the top level of Orbeez. The magic of this is that as soon as the water is added, the Orbeez practically vanishes! This leaves the leaves and decor ‘floating’ in place. After that she simply adds the pearled candle on top, sticks in a couple of wicks, and lights it up for some truly interesting decor!

Now, what we love about this DIY is that it is completely versatile. The beads provide an amazing medium for whatever style or decor you want to add (think red and gold beads with some floating candy canes or other Christmas inspo) and the pearled candles on top just add that extra special touch!

So what do you think - something you are totally gonna try or nah, you’re a bit too weirded out by squishy clear balls?


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Decal
Article

Husband Meticulously Places Mushroom Decals to Make It Look Like Wallpaper and It Looks Awesome

home surveillance camera
Article

Family Hooks Up Vocal Warning On Camera and It Might Have Saved Them From Tragedy

annoyed couple
Article

Relatable Couple Shows Off How You Can Be Mad at Your Partner But Still Help Around the House

Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas

soapy water
Article

Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective

Pantry
Article

This DIY Pantry Remodel Is Serious Goals

saffron stems
Article

You Can Grow Your Own Saffron Spice

rotten pumpkin
Article

Before You Toss Your Pumpkins in the Trash Try This Garden Hack

purple paint
Article

All This Lamp Needed Was a Little Purple Paint

Kitchen renovation
Article

This Has To Be the Worst Home Flip Ever…

decorating christmas tree
Article

This is a Genius Christmas Decoration for Anyone With a Sense of Humor

shutterstock_595655690
Article

Woman Shares Her Method For Making a Lush Greenery Wall

Wife prank backfires
Article

U.K. Wife Attempts to Scare Husband But it Quickly Backfires…

Article

Woman Paints Patio Doors and the Difference Is Wild

shutterstock_1828366397
Article

This Before and After Might Convince Your How Fun Maximalism Can Be

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.