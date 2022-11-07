Is This DIY Orbeez Candle Cute and Weird or Just…Weird?

So most of us by now know what Orbeez is. If you aren’t as familiar, then for a quick run down they are tiny colored gel beads that swell up when they come in contact with water, forming larger jelly-like beads that are super fun to play with for kids of all ages.

Well, we might just have another use for them that goes way beyond playing, and could really take your candle game to a whole new level! It could also just be a bit too weird for your tastes, which we totally get as well!



So this DIY comes to us by way of Foton Candle, a shop that makes ‘pearled’ candles. Foton ‘pearls’ are essentially tiny wax beads that can be used in the place of candles and have the added benefits of being all-natural while also burning far more cleanly. However, they don’t look like your traditional candle, so they can still look a little ‘odd’.

The creator in this video decides to pair some pearled candle beads with Orbeez to create some fall decor that falls on the border between totally awesome and a bit too weird for some people. She starts by grabbing a glass vase and adding her clear Orbeez, then a few faux leaves and other decorations in gorgeous Fall colors.

Next, she adds water to the vase, filling it up to the top level of Orbeez. The magic of this is that as soon as the water is added, the Orbeez practically vanishes! This leaves the leaves and decor ‘floating’ in place. After that she simply adds the pearled candle on top, sticks in a couple of wicks, and lights it up for some truly interesting decor!

Now, what we love about this DIY is that it is completely versatile. The beads provide an amazing medium for whatever style or decor you want to add (think red and gold beads with some floating candy canes or other Christmas inspo) and the pearled candles on top just add that extra special touch!

So what do you think - something you are totally gonna try or nah, you’re a bit too weirded out by squishy clear balls?



