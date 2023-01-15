Woman Comes Up With Creative Solution for Pedestal Sink With Zero Space

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Pedestal sinks are often too narrow to hold much more than an empty toothbrush holder and maybe one bottle of shampoo. Unfortunately, these items take up valuable real estate in an already cramped area; there’s not even enough room to stack two things on each other! So what do you do when you want something else close by but no free counter space?

A typical store-bought soap holder can take up a lot of space. It's hard to find one that doesn't stick out from the side of the sink and get in your way whenever you're trying to wash your hands. Plus, it's often placed in an awkward location that makes it difficult for kids and seniors to reach easily. Soap holders are also hard to clean; they tend to collect dust and mold if they're not cleaned frequently enough.

Luckily, there is an ingenious solution: bathroom sconces act as very convenient storage spaces! Since they screw into the wall directly behind the mirror above them (rather than being mounted onto a plate like most light fixtures), you can hang small items like soaps from their hooks without worrying about them falling off onto the floor if someone bumps against them.

Folks loved the thrifted update on these candle sconces. We love a good repurposing of anything.

"So creative! Love the look, I find my most 'aesthetic”'looking bar soaps at local stores that make them!" @Christina

"PERFECT solution!!! Well done! Looks like it was made to match the existing hardware!" @Heather Green

Others had suggestions to better fit the shape of the wall fixture.

"A fancy little round soap." @LinetCM

The pedestal sink is a great solution for anyone with limited space, but there’s no need to be left with awkward corners on the countertop. This woman’s creativity has come up with an ingenious way of hiding those unsightly empty spaces, which looks pretty amazing too!

