This Woman Has The Perfect Solution to Get Window Privacy Without Installing Blinds

Whether you live in the city in the thick of traffic or in the country where your closest neighbor is a few hundred feet away, everyone values their privacy. And if you are a person that lives in an apartment complex or in an area where your neighbors are close by, you may want to do things to ensure your privacy such as installing blinds or hanging curtains on your windows.

However, if you’d rather not take that approach and prefer to do something a bit more stylish with your windows, you may want to consider adapting this tip from TikTok content creator @wizardlizard_.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As you can see in the video, she has a huge beautiful window that lets in a lot of natural light throughout the day, which she actually prefers, especially because it’s extremely beneficial for her plants. Unfortunately, the window is directly next to someone else’s apartment, so to remedy the issue of maintaining her privacy she purchased and installed this beautiful rainbow cling film from Amazon and it’s both gorgeous and easy to install!

Her followers in the comment section love this tip just as much as we do! “Yesssss! I used this for our cat room!!! They love it cause we can have all the sunlight without ppl creeping,” One TikTok user wrote. “I've used it in my bathroom, it's beautiful! I love it,” @purenergy72 shared. “I have this same film in my bathrooms, I love it.,” @glazedcakes420 commented.

We love that she found a beautiful, renter-friendly solution without having to sacrifice the natural light.

