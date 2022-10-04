Skip to main content

This Woman Has The Perfect Solution to Get Window Privacy Without Installing Blinds

It's beautiful and it's renter-friendly!

Whether you live in the city in the thick of traffic or in the country where your closest neighbor is a few hundred feet away, everyone values their privacy. And if you are a person that lives in an apartment complex or in an area where your neighbors are close by, you may want to do things to ensure your privacy such as installing blinds or hanging curtains on your windows.

However, if you’d rather not take that approach and prefer to do something a bit more stylish with your windows, you may want to consider adapting this tip from TikTok content creator @wizardlizard_.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As you can see in the video, she has a huge beautiful window that lets in a lot of natural light throughout the day, which she actually prefers, especially because it’s extremely beneficial for her plants. Unfortunately, the window is directly next to someone else’s apartment, so to remedy the issue of maintaining her privacy she purchased and installed this beautiful rainbow cling film from Amazon and it’s both gorgeous and easy to install!

Her followers in the comment section love this tip just as much as we do! “Yesssss! I used this for our cat room!!! They love it cause we can have all the sunlight without ppl creeping,” One TikTok user wrote. “I've used it in my bathroom, it's beautiful! I love it,” @purenergy72 shared. “I have this same film in my bathrooms, I love it.,” @glazedcakes420 commented.

We love that she found a beautiful, renter-friendly solution without having to sacrifice the natural light.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

rainbow chalk art
Article

Video Captures Neighbor Washing Kid’s Chalk Off her Own Walk-Way

painting rainbows
Article

If You Love Rainbows, You need to Invest In Suncatcher Paper

mysterious door
Article

Watch the “Evolution Door” In Action and Prepare to Have Your Mind Blown

doorbell ring
Article

This DMV Man's Response To Unwanted Home Guests Is Hilarious

cleaning products
Article

Here’s How to Deep Clean Your Dishwasher

painting ceiling
Article

This Ceiling Painting Hack Will Change Your Paint Game Forever

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Here’s how to Deep Clean Your Cutting Boards

digging into ground
Article

Couple Buys 1909 House And Finds Tons Of Buried Treasure In Backyard

Bathroom
Article

Look at This Cool Budget-Friendly DIY Bathroom Glam Up

creepy baby doll
Article

This Subtle, Eerie Halloween Decoration Will Freak All the Neighbors Out

kitchen renovation
Article

Watch This Woman Redesigns Her Kitchen for Under $500

bright pink door
Article

This Is Proof That Painting Your Front Door Can Change Everything

string lights
Article

Don’t Take Down Your Summer String Lights Just Yet… Do This Instead

outdoor rain shower
Article

Woman’s Parents Who Live Deep In the Woods Have Outdoor Shower and It’s Magical

olive paint color
Article

People Are Obsessing Over This Trendy Color

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.