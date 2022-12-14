Woman Gives Helpful 3-Month Update on Peel and Stick Countertops

As a renter, you know that your options for home makeovers are limited. However, it's not impossible to create the home of your dreams, or at least the kitchen of your dreams. All you need sometimes is contact paper or peel-and-stick paper.

Such as TikTok creator Anna did with her kitchen countertops, and three months in, they still look good. Let's check out her kitchen!

Could have fooled me!

It looks like granite countertops, at least! And they are holding up strong, except she mentioned that she was worried regarding wear and tear. And as you can see in the video, there are a few tiny cuts due to scrubbing an old pot too hard. But you can't see it from far, as they are tiny. Also, I don't think anyone else would notice unless that person is microscopically inspecting the countertops.

Therefore, it's still a winner.

Honestly, there is so much you can do with contact- and peel-and-stick paper. Not only is it budget-friendly, but also renter-friendly and so easy to apply and remove. You don't even need to be an expert.

Anna used the ROSEROSA Peel and Stick PVC Faux Marble Self-Adhesive Wallpaper available on Amazon, and as you can see here, it's pretty simple to apply by yourself.

The same goes for the backsplash application, which is also a fairly simple process. This one is also from Amazon and is called the HOMEART Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile.

Let's see what TikTok thought of this transformation.

TikToker @tjhayes07 wrote,

"As a landlord, I would not mind my tenants doing this at all! As long as they are comfortable then I'm happy. Great job!"

That's a rare find of a landlord.

Another TikToker (@benjaminmoore) posted.

"Love it!!"



I do too! I am going to use the same backsplash for my kitchen makeover, now that I came across this.

And TikToker @crystalkitana commented,

"Imagine not removing it then they charge more rent for the new renters."

I wouldn't be surprised if some landlords do this.

