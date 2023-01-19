Woman Transforms Living Room With Peel and Stick Stone Wall

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Coming up with a statement wall doesn’t always have to be a simple painted bright wall, unless of course, that’s the look you’re going for.

However, if you’re looking to have a statement wall that has more texture and will stand out from the typical plain white wall, then try this simple, yet, stunning peel and stick stone wall that TikTok content creator @livingwithley just did herself in her living room!

Isn’t this peel and stick stone wall beautiful?! This easy DIY actually looks like a professional contractor did this, rather than @livingwithley using peel and stick wall tile to create this stunning accent wall. What makes this peel and stick stone wall even better is she says this is actual real stone and it only cost her roughly $600 for to do the entire accent wall herself!

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers flooded the comment section expressing their admiration of the beautiful and easy DIY and we totally get it — this is accent wall goals!

Now, although it’s peel and stick, this DIY is unfortunately not renter-friendly project since it’s a permanent adhesive. This means, you want to commit to this DIY project, otherwise, removing the tile could potentially result in severe wall damage.

