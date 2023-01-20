Woman Shares How Peel and Stick Tiles Totally Brightened Up Dark Kitchen

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you have ever lived in a rental home for even a short period of time, then you know just how hard it can be to make changes that make it look and function better without sacrificing your relationship with the landlord. That means no major updates (unless approved), and everything has to be renter-friendly.

But what if you had a super dark kitchen with which you wanted to do something? Well, you just take a page out of Raegan‘s book and add some peel-and-stick tiles to brighten up the space!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

When I say that Raegan started off with a space that was… rather dark, boy, do I mean it. The counters were a slightly lighter wood, but all of the cabinets were incredibly dark, almost black, and of course, since it was an apartment, she couldn’t rip them out and replace them or even try and paint them a different color.

Instead, she had to come up with a creative workaround, which is where the peel and stick tiles come in!

The original walls of the kitchen and the backsplash area pretty much continued the same wood that was on the counter tops up the wall, but that meant a) there was no separation between counter and cabinet, and b) the color just wasn’t working. So Raegan grabbed some white peel-and-stick tile and marked off the boundary before adding said tile into the space, creating a ‘break’ that really helped set all the colors of the room apart.

Not only that, the white of the tiles did a HUGE job in lightening up the entire space, making it appear larger and more open, all without needing to make huge changes to the walls, cabinets, or counters. It was a cheap and relatively easy fix and all she has to do, if and when she leaves, is go ahead and strip the tiles back off (if the landlord doesn’t fall in love with them first!)



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.