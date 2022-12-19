DIYer Warns Against Making This Epic Peel and Stick Vinyl Mistake

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a DIYer, you probably love the idea of installing peel and stick vinyl tile. You can do it yourself, right? Well, yes — but there are some things to watch out for. In this post, we'll share one DIYer's experience with making an epic peel and stick vinyl mistake. And then we'll tell how she fixed it!

This DIYer had to remove the peel-and-stick vinyl tiles she installed in her kitchen. She thought she could handle installing the tiles herself, but they're ruined with an angled installation. Now she has to start over with new ones!

It’s important to read the instructions before you start. You need to know how to use the tools and materials and how best to install them. Also, make sure that you understand how to clean up after installing the tiles and maintain them in the future.

Some folks had more insight to share. "It was unnoticeable. Also, the 'grout' lines break and dissappear." @clipwatching

"Over time they are going to crack in the grout lines because they’re not level. I did the same thing." @985

This is where things get tricky. You will need to remove the tile, clean the floor, and re-tape it. You’ll also need to wait for the adhesive to dry. Once that’s done, you can put your new peel-and-stick vinyl tiles. This is a lot of work for what seems like a small mistake you made when installing your peel-and-stick vinyl tiles!

Honestly, applying this kind of temporary tile as a renter seems like it's a lot more hassle than it's worth.

