Woman Shares Secret to Make Peel ’N Stick Stones Look Real

There are many ways you can go about a home makeover that requires a stonewall. You can hire a contractor or you can just do it yourself. And whereas real stonewalls are expensive and tricky to install, you can choose the easy road, with faux stone peel-and-stick contact paper.

TikTok account @creativemrsgodsey had the same thought, when she decided to give her basement a well-needed makeover and turned her faux stonewall into a real-looking one. Let's check it out!

Seems fairly easy to accomplish, even without the help of a significant other. This DIY project was around $100 for about 35 sqft, and they used the Dundee Deco White Grey Faux Stone PVC 3D Wall Panel from Amazon. As well as regular joint compound for the cracks with the help of a Wilton cake bag - which was the only thing she had on hand, according to the creator.

As you can see they adhered the panels with - what looks like - liquid nails, and once dried, they added the joint compound in between to make it look like grout. Lastly, she smeared it with her fingers over the cracks, to give it a rougher texture.

TikTok mostly loved it, according to the comments section.

As TikToker @fredcat123 commented,

"Super cute!"



And TikToker @nicholeprice82 also said,

"Looks good."



However, TikToker @bar_doodles wasn't too impressed and wrote,

"Yeah, except that it’s a repeating pattern it doesn’t look real at all."



