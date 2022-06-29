These Modern Peel and Stick Tiles Are The Easiest Way to Upgrade Your Backsplash

Are you currently wanting to upgrade your bathroom or kitchen but don’t want to break the bank while doing so? We get it. Home renovations and makeovers can be quite expensive depending on the look your going for. However, there are plenty of DIY options that can help you avoid calling the professionals and potentially putting a big dent in your wallet.

We recently stumbled across this DIY from TikTok account @smarttiles who shows us how to get a modern, sleek tile backsplash by simply peeling and sticking tiles to your desired kitchen, or bathroom wall. It’s too easy!

Aside from the kitchen and bathroom, you can also refreshen the look of your laundry room as well. I mean it doesn’t get more simple this! The tile instantly upgrades your space and it’s so easy to do! So, even if you’re new to the DIY lifestyle, this is still something that can effortlessly be done by beginner. The company, The Smart Tiles, has plenty of beautiful stick and peel tile options to choose from including monochromatic and bold colors and multiple styles including brick, concrete, marble and wood.

Of course with a DIY that’s not only easy to do, but also has a beautiful finish, many people in the comments were impressed and we get it! Have you tried peel and stick tiles?