Skip to main content

These Modern Peel and Stick Tiles Are The Easiest Way to Upgrade Your Backsplash

Easily refreshen your kitchen and bathroom with this hack!

Are you currently wanting to upgrade your bathroom or kitchen but don’t want to break the bank while doing so? We get it. Home renovations and makeovers can be quite expensive depending on the look your going for. However, there are plenty of DIY options that can help you avoid calling the professionals and potentially putting a big dent in your wallet.

We recently stumbled across this DIY from TikTok account @smarttiles who shows us how to get a modern, sleek tile backsplash by simply peeling and sticking tiles to your desired kitchen, or bathroom wall. It’s too easy!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Aside from the kitchen and bathroom, you can also refreshen the look of your laundry room as well. I mean it doesn’t get more simple this! The tile instantly upgrades your space and it’s so easy to do! So, even if you’re new to the DIY lifestyle, this is still something that can effortlessly be done by beginner. The company, The Smart Tiles, has plenty of beautiful stick and peel tile options to choose from including monochromatic and bold colors and multiple styles including brick, concrete, marble and wood.

Of course with a DIY that’s not only easy to do, but also has a beautiful finish, many people in the comments were impressed and we get it! Have you tried peel and stick tiles?

Black accent wall
Article

Woman Shows Us Multiple Ways to Style Black Paint In Our Homes and We're in Love

1 hour ago
Table centerpiece
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us How Dollar Tree Candle Holders Doubles As Beautiful Bridal Shower Decor

2 hours ago
shutterstock_1701298243
Article

Man Figures Out How to Make Plants Talk and It’s Mind-Blowing

3 hours ago
Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodle to Create July 4th Decor

3 hours ago
Old windows
Article

Creative Uses Spray Paint to Transform Old Windows Into The Cutest Vintage-Styled Mirrors

5 hours ago
Wedding bouquet
Article

This Woman Shares The Best Way to Hold Onto Your Wedding Bouquet Forever

6 hours ago
Pink rose with light in a balloon
Article

Woman Inserts Flowers Into Balloon to Create Perfect Table Center Pieces For Weddings and We're In Love

23 hours ago
Dirty carpet
Article

Woman Deep Cleans Berber Carpet With Just a Mop

Jun 28, 2022
Chips and guacamole candle
Article

Candle Artist Makes This Nacho Candle Look Unbelievably Real

Jun 28, 2022
Sinkhole
Article

Renter Thinks There’s a Sinkhole In Her Backyard and Claims Landlord Refuses to Address It

Jun 28, 2022
Black bathroom
Article

Woman’s Bathroom Is a Scary Good DIY Disney’s Haunted Mansion Theme

Jun 28, 2022
Boyfriend's "Bridgerton" proposal
Article

Man’s Proposal Would Make Lady Whistledown Swoon

Jun 28, 2022
Outdoor wedding
Article

Bride Wants a ‘Twilight’ Inspired Wedding and She May Have Just Found the Perfect Venue

Jun 28, 2022
Floral arch
Article

Woman Creates Stunning ‘Flower Wall’ Out of Chicken Wire and Faux Flowers

Jun 27, 2022
Harry Potter
Article

Mom Transforms Daughter’s ‘Kiddie’ Room Into a Magical Harry Potter Themed One

Jun 27, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.