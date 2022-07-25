Woman Shares Easy Hack To Fixed Peeled Paint

We love decorating our home. Whether, we’re painting an accent wall or hanging artwork and family photos, we’re always looking for ways to ensure our space reflects our personality and interests.

The only downside to hanging this adorable family photos or applying that cute wallpaper is the removal process, especially if you’re a renter. However, thanks to TikTok content creator @beingtheblooms, we have a cheap and fool-proof way to patch up those nail holes and repair peeled paint.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she took a quarter-sized piece of the paint from the wall and took it to Home Depot to get a sample of the exact match of the paint. Afterwards she used a dry brush technique to easily fill in the area where the paint peeled and to create a perfect blend. To fill in the tiny holes, she used spackle she purchased from the dollar store. So easy, effortless and no sanding required!

Folks in the comments even added their own additional tips to make this hack even better. “Not me using toothpaste to fill holes. And they say you can’t compare women. I’ll bow to you, Queen.” @thefloorislaaaava wrote. “Or ask your maintenance man if he’ll let you borrow some paint nine times out of 10 they’ll say yes,” @rachellager commented.

We love a renter-friendly hack!