Mom Makes Teacher a DIY Pencil Dispenser and It’s So Adorable

She probably made that teacher’s day.

As a parent, not only is it your job to make sure your kiddo has lunch prepped for school but also that their pencil bag is set and ready. If that's not the case, teachers might be disappointed and you as a parent might feel slightly uncool. 

Not so TikTok mom Emily Carriveau (@emilycarriveau) who made sure that not her kid but their teacher is prepped and fully stocked. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

This teacher would sure have appreciated the effort of turning a straw dispenser into a pencil dispenser box. I mean who wouldn't? 

This is genius and looks so cute with the personalized touches. If you need to score some bonus points at your kiddo's school and would like to also gift your kid's teacher a pencil dispenser, this is how you do it. You need to get yourself a straw dispenser, which you can easily find on Amazon, a box of your average #2 HB pencils, the brand used in the video looks like Ticonderoga, and a label printer, although you can just hand draw some labels. Stickers work too. I guess your ideas can run wild here. 

If you want to be extra cool and helpful, you could also create an entire station that dispenses staples, erasers, office clips, highlighters, and whatever else you could find at an Office Depot.

We think this hack is child- and teacher approved! And hey, don't worry if you should ever forget to prep your kids' pencil bag, they'll still love you.

