Woman Shares Pencils You Can Plant and Grow From and It’s Pretty Amazing

Being eco-friendly does not have to be hard. In fact there are tons of little ways that you can make small changes to your daily routine that can have a huge, positive impact on the world around us.

One such small change? Using biodegradable pencils that actually sprout when planted. Yes, it is real, and it is something that you can buy today!

SproutWorld is a big name when it comes to biodegradable goods, but they have outdone themselves with pencils that can actually be used, then planted, once the lead has run out. They even give a small demonstration in the video we are featuring today!

All you have to do is use the pencil like normal - it feels great and writes just like your traditional pencil, but once you get down to just the nub you don’t toss it in the trash for a landfill to eat. Instead, you will take the pencil end, which has a small capsule filled with seeds inside, and plant it just the way you would any other seeds.

Get out a planter, some dirt, and a little fertilizer if you are feeling fancy and dig a small hole. Just put the capsule inside, cover it with the dirt, give it a little water and a lot of sun and watch your new plants grow. The best thing is that you can order what kind of seeds you want in your pencils, meaning you can choose from different flowers or even herbs like basil and thyme!

We would warn off pencil biters from using this pencil though - you might chew off a little more than you bargained for!