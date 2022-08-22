Skip to main content

Woman Shares Pencils You Can Plant and Grow From and It’s Pretty Amazing

All you need is this pencil, some dirt, and a planter!

Being eco-friendly does not have to be hard. In fact there are tons of little ways that you can make small changes to your daily routine that can have a huge, positive impact on the world around us.

One such small change? Using biodegradable pencils that actually sprout when planted. Yes, it is real, and it is something that you can buy today!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

SproutWorld is a big name when it comes to biodegradable goods, but they have outdone themselves with pencils that can actually be used, then planted, once the lead has run out. They even give a small demonstration in the video we are featuring today!

All you have to do is use the pencil like normal - it feels great and writes just like your traditional pencil, but once you get down to just the nub you don’t toss it in the trash for a landfill to eat. Instead, you will take the pencil end, which has a small capsule filled with seeds inside, and plant it just the way you would any other seeds.

Get out a planter, some dirt, and a little fertilizer if you are feeling fancy and dig a small hole. Just put the capsule inside, cover it with the dirt, give it a little water and a lot of sun and watch your new plants grow. The best thing is that you can order what kind of seeds you want in your pencils, meaning you can choose from different flowers or even herbs like basil and thyme!

We would warn off pencil biters from using this pencil though - you might chew off a little more than you bargained for! 

water color pan
Article

Creator Makes Water Colors Out of Make Up and It is Gorgeous

glass lamp shade
Article

Are You Ready To Transform Old Lamp Shades Into Gorgeous Planters?

shutterstock_2104630829
Article

Woman Refinishes Her Brick and It Makes Such a Huge Difference

washing machine with clothes
Article

If You Aren't Doing This Step Then You Are Cleaning Your Washer All Wrong!

neighbors greeting each other
Article

Man Shares the Adorable Reaction His Elderly Neighbor Had to His “Gift”

witch
Article

Mom Transforms Old Milk Carton Into the Best Halloween Decorations Ever

fluffing sheet
Article

These Three Simple Hacks Will Actually Make Your Life Easier

faux wood floor
Article

Renter-Friendly DIY Costs Only $40 and Her Floors Look Brand New

shutterstock_147381659
Article

Couple Doesn’t Want To Spend 3k On a Table, So They Made It Instead

shutterstock_1469251982
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Glitter Water Bottle From Walmart

digging up plants
Article

Woman's Planting 'Fail' Makes Us Feel A Little Better About Our Own Garden Oops

pink fridge
Article

Woman Creates Pink Fridge of Her Dreams With One Simple Product

galaxy
Article

Woman’s Solution For Two Large Holes In her Wall Is Very… Creative.

dirty house
Article

Friends “Prank” Honeymooning Couple But People Think They Took It Too Far

gnome
Article

DIY Gnome Wreath Is Perfect For Fall

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.