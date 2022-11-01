Skip to main content

This Cat’s Bedroom Is More Elegant Than Most People’s Bedrooms

This is one fancy cat.

Cats make amazing companions, they curl up on your lap when you are feeling down, their soft purr can provide subtle sound therapy, they meow back at you when you talk to them, and their fur is velvety smooth.

Cats do so much to boost our mental morale that they deserve to receive the same love, attention, and affection that they supply us. One couple @newbuild_newlyweds went above and beyond to show their cat just how much they loved them, so much they dedicated an entire hidden room in their home remodel to an over the top and glamorous kitty palace.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The newly wed couple are doing a complete remodel to their entire home they recently purchased, so of course they had to dedicate an entire area to their beloved feline, Stella. Hidden behind a bookcase with a small cat cut out at the bottom- one only Stella can fit through- reveals an entire room dedicated to their cat and it screams glamorous. Cat covered wall paper lines the room and one wall showcases all different sizes and shapes of gold framed picture of cat doodles and flower art, on the opposite end of the room sits a velvet pink blush kitten sofa with a light up sign that reads “Stella”. She has ladders to climb high and toys to play with on the ground.

If there is one thing to infer about Stella, it's that she is one glamorous cat!

