This DIY Peter Pan Nursery Will Transport You to Neverland

If it’s one thing our favorite Disney characters are capable of doing, it’s bringing out our inner child no matter our age. For some of us, we carried the love we have for our favorite imaginary characters into our adulthood and have even passed our admiration of them onto our children in the hope that they will love them just as much.

Such is the case with mom and TikTok content creator @hayley.lcrawford. She and her husband created a whimsical nursery for their son with the idea of going with a Peter Pan theme and the DIY outcome is so dreamy!

As seen in the video, the parents used perfect blue and green paint colors to create the night time sky color and used a regular car cleaning sponge to create the free hand clouds. They used traditional Christmas lights using tape and pinned a thin sheer white sheet onto the ceiling to look like clouds and to finalize the DIY project, they hung a crescent moon lamp from the ceiling.

Viewers in the comments loved the transformation of this DIY nursery. “Looks absolutely amazing! Well done,” @smileykaty wrote. “I want to move in to this room not going to lie! Looks amazing!” @theatre.esque shared. “I’m obsessed with Peter Pan my favorite film and this is definitely how I will do my future childrens’ nursery. This is beautiful,” @charlyxox101 commented.

This nursery definitely looks as though it can be a part of Neverland for sure. These parents did an amazing job!