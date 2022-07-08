Woman Gives Old Picnic Table the Perfect Summer Facelift

Looking for your next cute and cool summer craft? Maybe one you can do to add a little color and ‘wow’ into your backyard or garden?



Why not turn a picnic table into a nice, juicy watermelon? Okay, not really, but with a little paint and some time, you can have an adorable picnic table that brings its a-game into any summer-time aesthetic.

LB Alweiss (or MissFrizzleDizzle, love the name, over on TikTok) is the creative genius behind this simple DIY. Her canvas is an older wooden picnic table, well-loved but looking a little run-down, however, with the use of some colorful paint, she easily brings it back to new life.

We are in love with the adorable combo of watermelon-pink with some ‘seed’ markings on top. LB uses a cut down sponge as a stencil, which means no having to go out and buy some expensive new stencil or hand paint each and every seed; all she has to do is stamp and move on. Best of all, when she’s done she can simply toss the used sponge and not have to worry about cleanup!

LB finishes off by painting the legs and seat a bright green, the perfect color to both tie in the summer vibes and to really hammer home the watermelon look. One commenter suggested putting clear coat over top of it to help prevent it from fading, while others are simply enjoying just how cute the finished project is.

Our question is… can you do this with other fruits? Ooh! Pumpkin themed picnic table for Halloween!