Woman Shares Trick for Hanging a 2 Hook Picture Frame Without Ripping Your Hair Out

Thanks to social media, we’ve come across our fair share of genius hacks. From creating hidden storage spaces to hide our collection of entertainment cords to creating the perfect knot every time we start a sewing project, TikTok has proven time and time again that sometimes, our social media timelines have the answers.

Our latest hack find is courtesy of @therurallegend and although it’s so simple, it’s actually such a genius idea, especially if you’re a renter.

How amazing is this simple trick?! Since picture frames come with two hooks, which typically requires us to potentially put two holes in our wall, this hack helps you get the same neat result of hanging a picture frame without having to level the frame or create two new holes in the wall.

To do this, all you need to do is thread picture wire (or any sturdy wire) through the two hooks on the back of the frame, creating a tight line. Next, you’ll simply nail a tiny hole into the wall and hang your picture from the center of the thread.

This is so easy, hassle free and is now our preferred way of hanging frames on our wall. This is especially perfect if you want to do a gallery wall!

