Woman Uses Pine Needles To Create Pillow And We Want One!

When you lay your head down at night, is it on the softest pillow imaginable, or do you like something that is a bit on the firmer side? Or maybe you are the type who has thirty pillows; we aren’t judging!

But what if we tell you that you could make your own pillow at home and make it as firm or soft as you like and make it smell amazing? (As long as you like pine, that is.)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today’s hack comes to us from Miss Rumphius, aka Gardeningmaidenchina, from TikTok! This woman has a lot of gardening tips and home hacks for items she has pulled out of her backyard, but today we are focusing on one that uses pine needles.

Yes, you read that right, pine needles. Specifically, pine needles are being used as pillow stuffing, which is not something we thought was possible! Miss Rumphius starts by gathering pine needles from the trees around her home. She then brings the needles home, cuts off either end so there are no more extra-sharp pokey bits, and leaves them out in the sun to dry out a little bit.

Now, Miss Rumphius goes one step further and runs the dried pine needles through a sterilizer, which we can’t say is a bad option considering this will be something you will use to sleep on. She then creates a simple fabric pillow and then inserts the now dry and clean pine needles inside before sewing it shut.

Now, we can think of many ways to use this, such as throwing pillows on the couch for that extra lovely pine scent or in guest bedrooms to help keep away that musty smell. But the real question here is, how would you use it?