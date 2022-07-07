Skip to main content

Woman Uses Pine Needles To Create Pillow And We Want One!

We bet this smells so good!

When you lay your head down at night, is it on the softest pillow imaginable, or do you like something that is a bit on the firmer side? Or maybe you are the type who has thirty pillows; we aren’t judging!

But what if we tell you that you could make your own pillow at home and make it as firm or soft as you like and make it smell amazing? (As long as you like pine, that is.)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today’s hack comes to us from Miss Rumphius, aka Gardeningmaidenchina, from TikTok! This woman has a lot of gardening tips and home hacks for items she has pulled out of her backyard, but today we are focusing on one that uses pine needles.

Yes, you read that right, pine needles. Specifically, pine needles are being used as pillow stuffing, which is not something we thought was possible! Miss Rumphius starts by gathering pine needles from the trees around her home. She then brings the needles home, cuts off either end so there are no more extra-sharp pokey bits, and leaves them out in the sun to dry out a little bit.

Now, Miss Rumphius goes one step further and runs the dried pine needles through a sterilizer, which we can’t say is a bad option considering this will be something you will use to sleep on. She then creates a simple fabric pillow and then inserts the now dry and clean pine needles inside before sewing it shut.

Now, we can think of many ways to use this, such as throwing pillows on the couch for that extra lovely pine scent or in guest bedrooms to help keep away that musty smell. But the real question here is, how would you use it? 

FLoral crystal bouquet
Article

Woman Upgrades Wedding Bouquets With Crystals and the Results Are Stunning

15 hours ago
Chia seeds
Article

Woman Transforms Vanity Mirror Into a Chia Pet

16 hours ago
Barefoot walking on clovers
Article

Here’s What a Fully Grown Summer Clover Lawn Looks Like and TBH It’s Way Cooler Than Grass

17 hours ago
Baby's feet
Article

Dad Takes Baby’s Footprints Every Month and Does Something Super Cool With It

18 hours ago
Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Create More Kitchen Counter Space Without Doing Any Renovation

20 hours ago
Firebowl
Article

DIY Maven Easily Creates Tabletop Fire Bowls and We're Amazed

20 hours ago
Surveillance video of daughter scaring dad
Article

Daughter Scares Dad In The Middle Of The Night and It's Hilarious

22 hours ago
Kitchen stove
Article

Professional Cleaner Shows Us How To Easily Clean Our Stove's Grease Filter

Jul 5, 2022
Kitchen
Article

This Woman Has The Coolest Unexpected Feature In Her Kitchen

Jul 5, 2022
Drinking straws
Article

Sewing Aficionado Shows Us a Clever Way To Use a Plastic Straw For Sewing Projects and It's Genius!

Jul 5, 2022
Diamond cabin
Article

Woman Gives Us a Tour Of Her Dreamy Diamond Cabin and It's Perfect

Jul 5, 2022
Black plant wall
Article

The Before and After of This Plant Wall Shows What a Huge Difference a Subtle Change Makes

Jul 5, 2022
Lemons and Cleaner
Article

Zero-Waste Pro Shows Us How to Create All-Purpose Cleaner Using Citrus Peels

Jul 5, 2022
Aloe vera plant
Article

It's Time to Cut Your Aloe Vera Plant and Use It On Your Face

Jul 5, 2022
old teapot
Article

Woman Upcycles Teapot Into Cutest Piece of Home Decor

Jul 5, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.