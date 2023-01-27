Woman Reveals a Lot of White IKEA Furniture Secretly Has Gorgeous Pine Wood Hiding Underneath Paint

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Furniture flipping can be done on vintage furniture, but also on new items, such as from IKEA. You'd be surprised at what can be done with IKEA furniture. The great part about IKEA furniture is that it's inexpensive, so you can totally make a profit selling them flipped.

Furniture flipper and TikTok creator Ebony Basten from Australia, demonstrates in her video, how she transformed an ordinary dresser into something fancy looking, by exposing the pinewood underneath the paint. Let's check it out!

Wow! It looks stunning.

This is probably one of the best IKEA furniture transformations we've seen thus far!

This IKEA model is from the HEMNES series in white, and these models actually have real pinewood underneath the layer of paint, which can easily be removed with a sander.

As seen in the video, she first sands off the paint and then uses an ashy stain in the color “driftwood” by Pureco Paints, for the top, drawers, and legs.

Next, she adds textured paintable wallpaper to the sides of the dresser, as well as some geometrical patterns alongside the legs and drawers, which she creates with white paint and frog tape.

And lastly, she just changes out the hardware of the drawers, and that's it.

Now it looks like a million bucks and is ready to be sold.

However, even if you're not an expert in furniture flipping, this can be easily achieved. All you need is an electrical sander to make your life easier. That's all. And if you're wondering how to know which ones are made with pinewood, Ebony mentioned in the comments that "the super glossy finishes usually have MDF underneath, the more matte finishes are where you find wood."

Good to know!

TikTok loved this flip as well, looking at the comments.

As TikToker @heatherpeartree commented,

"How are people so clever and creative? I can't even hang a shelf."

Seriously!

And TikToker @colourmemental wrote,

"Oh wow, that looks fantastic!"

Indeed, it does.

